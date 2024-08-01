WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | donald trump | kamala harris | tied | battleground states

POS Poll: Presidential Race Tightens in Swing States

By    |   Thursday, 01 August 2024 11:08 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remain in a tight presidential race in five key battleground states, according to a Public Opinion Strategies (POS) survey.

POS, which touts itself as being "the most trusted polling firm for Republican candidates across the country," found that Trump leads Harris in Arizona (48% to 43%) and Nevada (46% to 45%), while the vice president is ahead in Pennsylvania (48% to 45%) and Wisconsin (48% to 46%).

The Republican nominee and the presumptive Democratic Party nominee are tied in Michigan with each at 45%.

Across the five states, Trump and Harris each receive 46% support, with 4% backing third party-candidates, and 4% are undecided.

The poll, conducted on behalf of the Competitiveness Coalition, found that among undecided voters, 47% say they lean Republican while 19% say they are Democrats, Politico reported.

Undecideds also are more likely to both be conservative (34%) than liberal (9%) and give President Joe Biden very poor marks (26% approve/76% disapprove, including 38% who strongly disapprove).

The top three issues across the battleground states are inflation's impact on the cost of living (23%), immigration and border security (17%) and threats to American democracy (16%). The only other issue in double digits is abortion (10%).

Among Republicans, 62% say either immigration and border security (33%) or inflation's impact on the cost of living (29%) is their top issue. Only 3% say abortion.

Among Democrats, the top issue is threats to democracy (27%), followed by inflation's impact on the cost of living (18%), and abortion (17%). Just 3% of Democrats say immigration and border security as their top issue.

The POS poll also found that a majority (56%) of voters oppose the Biden administration targeting Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Google with burdensome regulations and lawsuits.

A share of 64% of voters in the swing states say they agree that breaking up large technology companies will result in higher prices for consumers at a time when prices are already high due to inflation.

The POS survey was conducted July 23-29 — after Biden ended his reelection bid — among 400 likely voters in each swing state. The margin of error is plus/minus 2.19%.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remain in a tight presidential race in five key battleground states, according to a Public Opinion Strategies survey.
poll, donald trump, kamala harris, tied, battleground states
367
2024-08-01
Thursday, 01 August 2024 11:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved