POS Poll: Presidential Race Tightens in Swing States

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remain in a tight presidential race in five key battleground states, according to a Public Opinion Strategies (POS) survey.

POS, which touts itself as being "the most trusted polling firm for Republican candidates across the country," found that Trump leads Harris in Arizona (48% to 43%) and Nevada (46% to 45%), while the vice president is ahead in Pennsylvania (48% to 45%) and Wisconsin (48% to 46%).

The Republican nominee and the presumptive Democratic Party nominee are tied in Michigan with each at 45%.

Across the five states, Trump and Harris each receive 46% support, with 4% backing third party-candidates, and 4% are undecided.

The poll, conducted on behalf of the Competitiveness Coalition, found that among undecided voters, 47% say they lean Republican while 19% say they are Democrats, Politico reported.

Undecideds also are more likely to both be conservative (34%) than liberal (9%) and give President Joe Biden very poor marks (26% approve/76% disapprove, including 38% who strongly disapprove).

The top three issues across the battleground states are inflation's impact on the cost of living (23%), immigration and border security (17%) and threats to American democracy (16%). The only other issue in double digits is abortion (10%).

Among Republicans, 62% say either immigration and border security (33%) or inflation's impact on the cost of living (29%) is their top issue. Only 3% say abortion.

Among Democrats, the top issue is threats to democracy (27%), followed by inflation's impact on the cost of living (18%), and abortion (17%). Just 3% of Democrats say immigration and border security as their top issue.

The POS poll also found that a majority (56%) of voters oppose the Biden administration targeting Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Google with burdensome regulations and lawsuits.

A share of 64% of voters in the swing states say they agree that breaking up large technology companies will result in higher prices for consumers at a time when prices are already high due to inflation.

The POS survey was conducted July 23-29 — after Biden ended his reelection bid — among 400 likely voters in each swing state. The margin of error is plus/minus 2.19%.