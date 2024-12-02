Washington State Turned Slightly Redder in 2024 Election

Even though it is still incredibly blue, voters in Washington state moved ever so slightly to the right, according to the 2024 general election numbers.

Although other blue states, such as California and New Jersey, showed President-elect Donald Trump improving his performance from 2020 by multiple percentage points, his percentage in Washington state was only slightly higher than in 2020. Trump got 39.01% of the vote in the state this year, compared to 38.77% in 2020, according to the Washington Secretary of State's Office.

Democrats swept all statewide offices and retained their majorities in both chambers of the state legislature, and over 57% of voters voted for Vice President Kamala Harris for president, however, the Washington State Republican Party highlighted the small improvement.

"Indeed, Republican results at all levels did better in 2024 than in 2020 and earlier election cycles," a WSRP news release stated.

The news release also noted that the GOP increased its average performance by four percentage points, and that, in competitive congressional races, Republicans grew their median performance to approximately 47%. Similar improvements took place in swing districts in state legislative races.

"We still need to do better. We are still challenged in those statewide executive position races. But we're getting more competitive overall. If Washington Republicans stay on this track, at the rate we're going, we'll be much more competitive in a few years," WSRP Chair Jim Walsh said.