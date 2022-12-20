Larry Elder 'Thinking' About Running for President

Former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder said he is thinking about running for president in 2024.

A Republican and longtime radio talk show host, Elder made his comments Friday during the Fox11 show "The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson."

"I'm thinking about running for president, yes," Elder said. "I'm a registered Republican."

He said his message would focus on the economy and inflation, energy independence, and borders.

Elder in an interview with the Washington Examiner added: "A Republican has not won statewide in California since 2006. The electoral battlefield on a national level is far more inviting.

"I want to tackle this nonsensical notion that America remains systemically racist," said Elder, who is black. "And, we need to address the 800-pound elephant in the room, namely the large number of children who enter the world without a father in the home married to the mother."

Fox11 noted that Elder has already visited Iowa and New Hampshire and has met with potential donors.

Former President Donald Trump is the only major Republican to announce he is running for president. But Elder claimed that Trump has a "smaller and shrinking base. A smaller percentage of the public has said they want him to run. A greater percentage has said they want [Florida Republican Gov.] Ron DeSantis to run. It's not going to be a coronation."