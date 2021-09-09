Woman in Gorilla Mask Who Threw Egg at Larry Elder Ripped on Twitter

A woman, seen on video wearing a gorilla mask and throwing an egg at California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder, is being blasted on social media.

The egg-throwing incident happened as Elder, a Republican, walked down a street in Venice, California, to tour a homeless encampment on Wednesday, according to CBS television in Los Angeles. The tossed egg did not appear to hit anyone, according to the station.

The video shows a man, believed to be on Elder’s staff, confronting the woman. At one point, the masked woman appears to take a swing at the man.

The Los Angeles police department is looking into the incident, according to the television station. Elder is running in an attempt to replace Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall.

Meanwhile, reaction was swift on Twitter.

Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA founder, wrote: "A white woman dressed as a gorilla threw an egg at Larry Elder today, accusing him not of being a ‘true black person.’ Democrats are racist."

Another person tweeted: "So an ‘activist with a gorilla mask’ threw an egg and shouted obscenities at the only black candidate running for governor? That is exactly how you spell "R A C I S T."

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, wrote: "California this election may go down in history as the moment where the long slow decline of a great state finally stopped. Please get out and vote YES on recall and vote for Larry Elder."

Meanwhile, Elder said that his security team had been attacked and "shot with a pellet gun," according to Fox News. And he added: "The intolerant left will not stop us."