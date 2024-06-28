Tractor Supply Issues Mea Culpa for Woke Agenda

Tractor Supply is changing its policies following massive consumer backlash and a large drop in stock price, the company announced Thursday, Breitbart reported.

The company lost close to $2 billion in market capitalization in five days since the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies were first exposed by Tennessee filmmaker and former Republican congressional candidate Robby Starbuck.

"We work hard to live up to our Mission and Values every day and represent the values of the communities and customers we serve. We have heard from customers that we have disappointed them. We have taken this feedback to heart," the company said in a statement Thursday.

Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S. and currently ranks 291 on the Fortune 500.

Prior to being called out on social media by conservative pundits, Tractor Supply Company had announced such goals as achieving "net zero emissions across all operations by 2040" and reducing water usage by 2025.

It has also stated DEI goals such as "increase people of color at the management level by 50 percent." In 2023 the company boasted on its website about being recognized for DEI in the workplace.

In its statement the company promised to:

Stop submitting data to the Human Rights Campaign.

Refocus on mentoring, networking, and supporting the business.

Focus on rural America priorities, including agricultuaral education, animal welfare, veterans' causes, and being a good neighbor, and end sponsorships of nonbusiness activities like Pride festivals and election campaigns.

Eliminate DEI roles and end DEI goals.

Retire carbon emission goals and focus on land and water conservation efforts.

Starbuck posted on X that Tractor Supply's management has "responded with the most dramatic policy reversal I've ever seen. This is a massive victory for sanity and the single biggest boycott win of our lifetime."

Responding to Tractor Supply Company's backtrack, Donald Trump Jr. posted, “This is great @TractorSupply. It takes courage to admit when you've gone a stray & it's time more companies acknowledge they are there to serve their actual customers & those communities & not the woke causes of people who would never set foot in your stores. Well Done!"