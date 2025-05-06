Drug Agents Make Largest Fentanyl Bust in US History

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi reported the capture of leaders of the Sinaloa drug trafficking organization along with a huge amount of fentanyl, amounting to "the largest seizure in our nation's history."

All told, 11.5 kilos of fentanyl were seized, including about 3 million fentanyl pills.

Bondi said a cooperative effort involving the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and state and local law enforcement units carried out raids in several western U.S. locations.

She said agents captured the leader of the Sinaloa organization, identified as Berto Salazar Amaya. The Sinaloa drug trafficking group was described by Bondi as "one of the largest and most dangerous drug trafficking and foreign terrorist organizations in our country."

The capture of the Sinaloa leader included the seizure of "millions" in cash and cars, according to Bondi. He was arrested at an undisclosed location in Salem, Oregon.

Fentanyl caches were seized in New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah. Bondi said the range of locations showed "how insulated these drug dealer cartel leaders make themselves." Bondi said none of the six cartel leaders arrested had a legal right to be in the U.S.