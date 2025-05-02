WSJ: China Mulls Fentanyl Offer to US to Start Trade Talks

China is mulling avenues to address the Trump administration's concerns about fentanyl trafficking, talks that could be an "icebreaker" into more expansive trade discussions, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The Trump administration has accused China of dragging its feet on addressing the issue. China is a main supplier of the ingredients — or precursors — that are used in making fentanyl, a crisis that President Donald Trump used as justification to slap an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports in March.

In recent days, China's minister of public security, Wang Xiaohong, has asked the Trump administration what it wants to see from Beijing, according to the report. Further, Wang could meet with Trump administration officials in the U.S. or a third country for further discussions, the WSJ reported.

China would first like to see some softening and "sincerity" from Trump on the 145% tariffs he has slapped on the country, according to the report.

"Fentanyl can be the icebreaker for the two countries to start with a more positive tone," Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, a Washington think tank, told the Journal. "Both sides are eager to get some negotiations started."

The report comes hours after China's commerce secretary said Beijing was "evaluating" an offer from the White House about trade talks.

"The U.S. has recently taken the initiative on many occasions to convey information to China through relevant parties, saying it hopes to talk with China," the statement said, adding that Beijing was "evaluating this."

From the outset of his new administration, Trump has blamed China for the fentanyl crisis and framed his tariffs around that. China, however, saw fentanyl as an excuse for Trump to levy the tariffs, the Journal reported.

China responded with overtures that it was not inclined to act on precursor production because of the tariffs, according to the report.

"Beijing sees fentanyl cooperation as a favor to the U.S. that they are willing to offer when there is an understanding in place that both sides seek stability in the relationship," Amanda Hsiao, director of the political-risk consulting firm Eurasia Group's China practice, told the Journal.