DC Public Schools Hosting Drag Queen Performance

D.C. Public Schools is hosting a drag queen performance in celebration of LGBTQIA+ students in the Washington area, The Washington Times reports.

''Join us for a fun evening at Ballou STAY for performances, food, ball competitions, and additional resources to kick-off Pride Month!'' the Eventbrite invite reads.

''An annual celebration sponsored by DCPS for DMV (DC/Maryland/Virginia) LGBTQIA+ identifying high schools' students with a goal in mind to create safe and affirming spaces along with educational and advocacy opportunities.''

The event is titled ''LEADING WITH PRIDE! The Category is … A Leading with Pride Celebration.''

Public schools in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania and other states have increasingly made drag queen shows and story hours part of ''family-friendly'' June Pride Month celebrations.

D.C. Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee on Thursday notified the families of DCPS students of the “Leading with Pride!” event in an email, the Times reports.

Erika Sanzi, outreach director of Parents Defending Education, criticized the event.

''There was a time that we could all agree that drag queens were for adults and didn't belong anywhere near children,'' Sanzi told the Times.

''Schools should not host any events with drag queens, period,'' she added. ''If a parent wants to take their own children to drag queen performances on the weekends, so be it, but this kind of entertainment targeted at children has no place in a school.''