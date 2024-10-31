WATCH TV LIVE

Former Gov's Group Registers 36K New Voters in Ariz.

By    |   Thursday, 31 October 2024 10:37 PM EDT

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's voter registration group, Citizens for Free Enterprise, has registered roughly 36,000 new voters in the Grand Canyon State, Axios reported on Thursday.

CFFE targeted economic conservatives likely to vote Republican.

The group, funded primarily by TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, launched in mid-2023 and has spent $12 million on voter outreach in the key battleground states of Arizona and Georgia. In Georgia, where President Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020, the group has registered more than 34,000 new voters.

Ducey, a Republican, who is the group's CEO, said in a statement, "For over a year, Citizens for Free Enterprise has been building our organization, fine-tuning our electoral strategy, and executing on our mission to advance the electoral power of economic conservatives."

He added, "We've cultivated a strong relationship with an important piece of the electorate that is passionate about economic freedom, and our permanent operation will maintain our connection with this group beyond Election Day."

Voter registration has become a top priority for both parties, especially in swing states. In Arizona, Republicans have a nearly six-point registration advantage over Democrats, up from a three-point lead four years ago. According to an Arizona NBC affiliate, there are 1,562,091 Republicans on the rolls compared to 1,266,536 Democrats, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

With tight historical margins in Arizona and Georgia, new voter registrations could play a key role in determining the election outcome in both states.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


