Trump Makes Inroads With Black Voters in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump is making major inroads in Arizona with a constituency that has historically delivered for Democrats, according to a new poll by Suffolk University/USA Today.

The survey, which found Trump up 6 points over Vice President Kamala Harris, also found that Black voters are driving the Republican nominee's 48% to 42% lead in Arizona.

According to the poll, 29% of Black respondents back Trump over Harris, who garnered 67% of the Black vote in the survey.

If Black voters turn out in similar numbers for Trump on Election Day, it would fulfill the campaign's goal of increasing performance among Black voters in general, but especially among Black male voters.

Polling from other states suggests that the increase in Black support for Trump might not be limited to just Arizona. A previous USA Today poll of Michigan found that 19% of Black voters in the state said they will vote for Trump.

The survey comes as Democrat Harris ventures south to Douglas, Arizona, on Friday to visit the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since taking office. As the border czar, the vice president was tasked early on by President Joe Biden with gaining control of illegal immigration at the nation's borders.

Critics argue that her visit, coming just 38 days before the presidential election on Nov. 5, is a photo opportunity to score last-minute political points with key constituencies.

The survey found that Trump is also not far behind Harris with female voters, with 44% support compared to Harris' 49%; 6% said they are undecided or refused to answer.

Harris has not made the same gains among male voters, according to the poll. Trump is leading 54% to Harris' 37% with men, with 7% undecided.

Nearly four in 10 Arizona voters approved of Harris' job performance, the survey found, while 55% disapproved, with her disapproval ratings being worse among men (49%) and independents (54%).

Conversely, 52% of respondents said they approve of the job Trump did as president, with 61% of senior citizens especially enthusiastic about Trump's first term in office

The poll was conducted Sept. 21-24 and surveyed 500 likely Arizona voters. It has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.