Gov. Burgum: Biden Energy Policies Benefit Enemies, Hurt Americans and Allies

By    |   Sunday, 02 June 2024 08:40 PM EDT

North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum is volunteering to support the Trump campaign, and, as the governor of an energy-rich state with many natural resources, he has a lot to offer in terms of energy policy, even if he is not formally helping the Trump campaign craft energy policy.

"I've had the honor of being a governor under President [Donald] Trump and also under President [Joe] Biden. And I see the difference between the two administrations," Burgum told "Face the Nation." "And I've got a front row seat in understanding that the Biden energy policies are, you know, hard on the American consumers, they're empowering adversaries overseas, and they're really tough on our allies."

Under the Biden policies, "North Dakota is down and Iran is up," Burgum told host Margaret Brennan, adding that the policies are based on the erroneous notion that it's good for the environment to shut down the U.S. energy industry.

Burgum said that the U.S. must innovate to help the environment, as opposed to regulate. He also added that by the Biden administration attempting to move all Americans to electric cars, it is helping China, since China controls 85% of the world's rare earth minerals.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

