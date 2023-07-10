Burgum Offers Gift Cards to Campaign Donors

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, revealed on Twitter Monday that he would provide gift cards to those who donated to his campaign.

In a series of posts on his Twitter account, Burgum announced that the first 50,000 individuals to donate $1 to his campaign would receive a $20 Visa or Mastercard gift card.

The governor cited "Bidenflation," a term employed to blame President Joe Biden's administration for inflation, as the reason for issuing the gift cards. He also phrased them as "Biden Economic Relief cards."

The posts come one month after Burgum officially declared his candidacy for president, taking on the likes of former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, among others.

According to a FiveThirtyEight average of 2024 Republican presidential primary polls, Burgum is currently at 0.2%.