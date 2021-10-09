Trump Presses for Election Audits in Texas

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Saturday comparing Texas' Republican state House of Representatives Speaker Dade Phelan to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., while citing that Phelan could be overtaken in the primary unless he backs Texas Senate Bill 47.

Trump states, "while standing in the way of a real election audit, Speaker Phelan just weakened the penalty for voting illegally in the state of Texas from a felony to a misdemeanor, siding with the Democrats and calling their amendment that makes a mockery of our election laws 'thoughtful.' After the 2020 Presidential Election Scam we need tougher penalties for cheating in our elections, not weaker ones."

If SB 47 passes, it will allow party officials to conduct election audits, including an audit from the 2020 presidential election.

Trump added that "Texans are tired of Phelan’s weak RINO leadership in the State House. Texas is a very red state, even more than people know."

The former president concluded by alluding that he could back another candidate in the Texas primary to overtake Phelan.

"If this doesn't pass soon," Trump wrote in a press release shared by his spokesperson Liz Harrington, then "we look forward to seeing him in the Texas primary. It will get done one way, or the other!"