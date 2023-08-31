Report: IT Chief Who Flipped on Trump a Registered Dem

The Mar-a-Lago IT director who flipped on former President Donald Trump by telling prosecutors that Trump directed others to ask him to delete security footage regarding the classified documents case reportedly is a registered Democrat who was once nearly $750,000 in debt.

Yuscil Taveras, 45, a father of two who once filed for bankruptcy, also moonlighted as "DJ Juicy," the Daily Mail reported Thursday.

Taveras is believed to be "Trump Employee 4" described in a superseding indictment issued July 27 that alleged a plot to delete security footage of boxes of presidential documents being moved at Mar-a-Lago after a grand jury in Washington, D.C., subpoenaed the footage.

The superseding indictment alleges Trump directed co-defendants Walt Nauda, his valet, and Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager at Mar-a-Lago, to get Taveras to delete the security footage.

A filing by special counsel Jack Smith on Aug. 22 suggested "Trump Employee 4" repeatedly "denied or claimed not to recall any contacts or conversations about the security footage at Mar-a-Lago." But after being told he was a target of a perjury investigation by the D.C. grand jury, Taveras recanted, parted ways with Trump-appointed attorney Stanley Woodward, and made himself available to testify on the government's behalf.

Trump, Nauta, and De Oliveira pleaded not guilty in the case, which has a May 20 trial date.

Taveras and his wife of 20 years, Darleny Cabreja-Taveras, filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in October 2017, the Daily Mail reported. Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail showed that they owed $738,533 to creditors, including banks, credit card firms, car leasing companies, and a furniture store. They paid back $67,133 over five years before being declared debt-free in December 2022.

The Daily Mail reported it was unable to reach Taveras for comment.