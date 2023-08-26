×
Tags: trump | truth social | biden | willis | smith | mar-a-lago

Trump: Mar-a-Lago Tapes Were Not 'Deleted, Altered'

By    |   Saturday, 26 August 2023 12:14 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said Mar-a-Lago security tapes were "not deleted or altered" despite what has been "leaked" by "evil" special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump, the current front-runner in the race to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, stayed up late Friday night to vent about the U.S. becoming a "Banana Republic."

The former president addressed two criminal cases he's facing: one involving classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago after he left office and one in which he's accused of trying to overturn the 2020 Georgia election results.

As he did previously on Truth Social, Trump denied he sought to have security footage at his private residence destroyed.

"The Security Tapes from Mar-a-Lago that evil and sinister prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, 'leaked’ or otherwise stated were deleted or altered were, in fact, NOT deleted or altered," Trump posted at 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

"It was a Fake Story put out by the government THUGS. Those tapes were openly handed over, without protest or litigation, and then the 'Deranged One' makes me look as bad as possible. The whole case is FAKE because I come under the Presidential Records Act. [President Joe] Biden or [former Vice President Mike] Pence did not!"

Trump took to Truth Social following a week that culminated with his booking Thursday in Georgia. Fulton County Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis indicted Trump and 18 others on charges of trying to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Trump then posted a comment made by political commentator Victor Davis Hanson during an appearance on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"'Willis knows the case is weak, only wants to hurt Trump.' Victor Davis Hanson on The Balance, Eric Bolling," Trump posted.

Before those posts, Trump lamented about the country's "dark days."

"America is becoming a Banana Republic. That's what happens when you Indict and Prosecute your Political Opponent. These are DARK DAYS in the life of America!" Trump posted.

"'It's very ironic because if Prosecutor Willis is really concerned about Election denialism and using the levers of government and public influence to have some kind of conspiracy to overturn a genuine ballot, the she would have gone after Stacey Abrams, who's in her own state.' Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution," the former president posted.

Before calling it a night, Trump congratulated Newsmax's Greg Kelly, host of the "Greg Kelly Reports."

"Congratulations to Greg Kelly of Newsmax on his highest ratings ever during Thursday night's interview of your favorite President, me. 1.2 Million People! Great going Greg!" Trump posted.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Saturday, 26 August 2023 12:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

