Trump Hints VP Pick 'Probably' in Room at GOP Meetings

Friday, 14 June 2024 07:18 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump suggested his vice-presidential pick was "probably" in the room during his Thursday meetings with House and Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill, according to The Hill.

In an interview with Fox News' Aishah Hasnie, Trump expressed uncertainty about his vice-presidential candidate.

"I have sort of a pretty good idea," he said. "Look, we have some pretty talented people. I have a pretty good idea."

This visit marked Trump's first time near the Capitol since the Jan. 6 confrontation, and he engaged in his first discussion with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in years. Their relationship has been strained, especially following Trump's denial of the 2020 election results.

The meetings coincide with Republicans strategizing a single-minded agenda should Trump be reelected and the GOP gain control of the House and Senate.

McConnell described the meeting as "positive," noting, "He [Trump] and I got a chance to talk. We shook hands a few times. He got a lot of standing ovations. It was an entirely positive meeting … I can't think of anything to tell you out of it that was negative."

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., characterized the House meeting as less of a policy discussion and more about encouraging members to "vote with the team." He also witnessed multiple standing ovations for the former president.

The vice-presidential shortlist includes Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Nancy Pelosi, the former Democratic House Speaker, said in a statement that Trump was the "instigator of an insurrection... returning to the scene of the crime," the BBC reported.

Trump mentioned earlier this week that he will announce his pick at the RNC convention in Milwaukee next month.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

