Tags: donald trump | vp | announcement | debate | rnc

Report: Trump to Announce VP Before Debate, or Mid-July

By    |   Tuesday, 25 June 2024 09:47 PM EDT

NBC News reported Tuesday that former President Donald Trump might unveil his vice presidential pick as early as this Thursday's debate, or potentially wait until the Republican National Convention in July.

Initially, Trump was expected to announce his running mate in mid-July, but NBC reported that "four people familiar with the situation" indicated that the announcement could come sooner.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, according to the publication, are said to be at the top of Trump's shortlist.

After the story ran, the senior adviser to the Trump campaign, Chris LaCivita, wrote on X, "ahh this is such an amazing scoop! yes ..it could come as soon as today …or …sometime in mid july!!"

Brian Hughes, senior adviser, told Newsmax in a statement: "As President Trump has said himself, the top criteria in selecting a Vice President is a strong leader who will make a great President for eight years after his next four-year term concludes. But anyone telling you they know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying unless that person is named Donald J. Trump."

According to Cleveland.com, Trump attended a closed-door fundraiser in a private hangar at the Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport on Thursday. Both Vivek Ramaswamy and Vance reside in Ohio.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 25 June 2024 09:47 PM
