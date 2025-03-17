Trump: Putin Has Accepted Portions of 'Final Agreement'

President Donald Trump said in advance of his scheduled talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that several portions of a "final agreement" to end the war in Ukraine have been accepted by Moscow but that "much remains."

"Tomorrow morning I will be speaking to President Putin concerning the War in Ukraine," Trump wrote Monday in a Truth Social post. "Many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains.

"Thousands of young soldiers, and others, are being killed. Each week brings 2,500 soldier deaths, from both sides, and it must end NOW. I look very much forward to the call with President Putin."

Earlier Monday on Air Force One, Trump told reporters that power plants are part of the conversation around bringing the war to a close. Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow last week to advance negotiations.

"We will be talking about land," Trump said. "We will be talking about power plants." He described the process as "dividing up certain assets."

Following negotiations between U.S. and Ukraine officials last week in Saudi Arabia, the sides proposed a 30-day ceasefire as a springboard for a wider peace agreement. Putin reportedly said he was "cautiously optimistic" for a deal, though set out additional conditions for its implementation and suggested a pause would benefit Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has since released several statements framing Putin as intentionally hindering ceasefire talks. On Saturday, he reported a massing of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine's eastern Sumy region.

"This indicates an intention to attack," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X. "We are aware of this and will counter it. I would like all partners to understand exactly what Putin is planning, what he is preparing for and what he will be ignoring.

"The buildup of Russian forces indicates that Moscow intends to keep ignoring diplomacy. It is clear that Russia is prolonging the war. We are ready to provide our partners with all the real information on the situation at the front, in the Kursk region, and along our border."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday that "we are on the 10 yard line of peace, and we've never been closer to a peace deal than we are in this moment, and the president, as you know, is determined to get one done."

Leavitt was asked regarding comments Trump made on Air Force One earlier in the day that the talk with Putin partly would be about "dividing up certain assets" and whether Zelenskyy gave him permission to discuss such matters.

"As you know, the president and his entire national security team have been engaged directly with President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian team, and that has been part of the discussion between the president's team and the Ukrainians," Leavitt said. "As for where those lines will be drawn or any specifics, I am not going to get into that from this podium.

"It would be unwise for me to get ahead of the president's call with President Putin tomorrow, but again, I can assure you in the effort of transparency, as this president always does, you will hear from him or one of us directly after that phone call tomorrow."