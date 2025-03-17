WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin Confirms Putin Will Talk to Trump Tuesday by Phone

Monday, 17 March 2025 06:30 AM EDT

The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would talk to  President Donald Trump by phone on Tuesday.

Trump had said earlier that he planned to speak to Putin on Tuesday and discuss ending the war in Ukraine after what he said had been positive talks between Steve Witkoff, his special envoy, and Putin in Moscow.

Asked about the planned call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Yes, that's how it is. Such a conversation is planned for Tuesday."

