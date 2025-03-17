Kremlin Confirms Putin Will Talk to Trump Tuesday by Phone

The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would talk to President Donald Trump by phone on Tuesday.

Trump had said earlier that he planned to speak to Putin on Tuesday and discuss ending the war in Ukraine after what he said had been positive talks between Steve Witkoff, his special envoy, and Putin in Moscow.

Asked about the planned call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Yes, that's how it is. Such a conversation is planned for Tuesday."