WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | putin | trump | ceasefire

Putin Sends Trump Message on Ukraine Ceasefire: Cautiously Optimistic

Friday, 14 March 2025 06:10 AM EDT

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent U.S. President Donald Trump a message about his proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine via Trump's special envoy and that there were grounds for "cautious optimism."

Putin held late night talks in Moscow with Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy, to discuss the U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Kyiv has already accepted the idea.

Peskov said Putin had conveyed "signals" to Trump via Witkoff, and had received information from the American about U.S. thinking on Ukraine.

"There are certainly reasons to be cautiously optimistic. You heard a very important statement yesterday from President Putin, who was answering a journalist's question. He said that he supports President Trump's position in terms of a settlement, but he voiced some questions that need to be answered together," said Peskov.

"So, yes, indeed, there is still a lot to be done, but nevertheless, the president expressed solidarity with Mr. Trump's position."

Peskov said Russia and the U.S. would work out the timing of a phone call between their two presidents once Witkoff had briefed Trump.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent U.S. President Donald Trump a message about his proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine via Trump's special envoy and that there were grounds for "cautious optimism." Putin held late night talks in Moscow...
russia, putin, trump, ceasefire
190
2025-10-14
Friday, 14 March 2025 06:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved