Trump to Visit Landmark in Pa. With Polish President

a shrine in pennsylvania
The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 September 2024 10:14 PM EDT

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to visit The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, this weekend alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda.

News of the trip, first reported by Levittown Now, has since been confirmed by the Trump campaign to multiple outlets. Trump and Duda will visit the international landmark in New Britain Township on Sunday.

Notable is that the shrine was visited by Polish Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, who would later become Pope St. John Paul II, in 1969. He visited again in 1976. A statue of him is on the grounds.

Trump's visit to the landmark will land exactly one week after an assassination attempt was foiled at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, ensuring heightened security efforts will be in place.

President Duda will be in the country for the United Nations General Assembly in New York City next week. Duda also visited the shrine in 2016.

Trump lost Bucks County in both 2016 and 2020 by small margins, but he took the state in defeating Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 17 September 2024 10:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

