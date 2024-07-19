Zelenskyy: 'We Need Answers' If Trump Wins

Working with Donald Trump, if he becomes President, would be "hard work, but we are hard workers," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Maybe he really doesn't understand what goes on in Ukraine, so we have to work with the United States," Zelenskyy told the BBC during a visit to the U.K. on Thursday where he delivered a speech to the European Political Community and met with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Zelenskyy and Trump were scheduled to speak over the phone Friday, a day after the former president became the Republican presidential nominee.

Without giving details, Trump has said he would end the war in Ukraine before he even takes office in January if he wins the Nov. 5 election.

Trump has long criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Alarm bells rang across Europe this week after Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, was named Trump's running mate. Vance opposes military aid for Ukraine and warned that Europe will have to rely less on the U.S.

Zelenskyy this week said he was unclear how a second Trump administration would handle policy related to Kyiv.

"I don't know [him] very well," Zelensky said of Trump on Tuesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Washington. "I had meetings with him, we had good meetings when he was president. We didn't [go] through the war with him. And only during the war can you understand, can you count on somebody or not."

If Trump becomes President, "we need answers," Zelenskyy said.