Trump Teases Social Media Return on 'Truth'

Former President Donald Trump teased his highly anticipated return to social media during a test of his new platform.

"Get ready! Your favorite president will see you soon," Trump wrote in a Truth Social message that was shared by son Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter.

The New York Post reported that the shared screenshot made the former president a trending topic on Twitter, a social media giant that banned him.

"Time for some Truth!!!" Donald Jr. wrote Tuesday night, getting more than 51,000 likes by late Wednesday morning.

Trump's new platform is expected to officially launch Monday — Presidents' Day Feb. 21— according to its listing on Apple's App Store. Users can "get" the app now, and will be notified after it becomes available.

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump's new media company, told Newsmax earlier this month the launch of the company's Facebook-like social media platform, TruthSocial.com, was undergoing beta testing and should be ready to launch by the end of March.

Mocked-up screenshots from the Truth app showed the user "Jack's Beard" with the handle @Jack — the one former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has on the site he co-founded, the Post reported.

The test messages used to advertise Truth Social show the @Jack account telling someone to remove an influential user's account and posts — a clear nod to Trump's controversial removal from Twitter, the Post reported.

"Are you sure you want to do that? I mean it’s a pretty big deal censoring that content. Kinda an overreach … right?" the other pretend user, @Jane, replies, according to the Post.

"JUST TAKE IT DOWN," replied @Jack with an angry emoji.

Right Side Broadcasting Network Vice President Liz Willis, involved in the Truth testing, shared Trump's Truth profile.

"TRUTH Social (beta) has dropped and President Trump is active on his own account! The world is healing. 🙌🏻," Willis tweeted with a screen shot that showed similarities to Trump’s former Twitter account.

Trump's profile screen had a red tick for verification, compared to Twitter's blue one, and a section for "Truths & Replies" instead of the "Tweets & replies."

The Truth Social platform promises to encourage "open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology."