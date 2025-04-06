WATCH TV LIVE

US Commerce Chief: Tariffs to Remain in Place for Days, Weeks

Sunday, 06 April 2025 11:11 AM EDT

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Sunday said President Donald Trump's tariffs would remain in place "for days and weeks," and that some islands inhabited by penguins were included on the list so that countries could not use them as a loophole.

"What happens is, if you leave anything off the list, the countries that try to basically arbitrage America, go through those countries to us," he told CBS News' "Face the Nation" program.

"There's no postponing. They are definitely going to stay in place for days and weeks," Lutnick added.

