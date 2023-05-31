West Va. Poll: Trump Leads DeSantis by 45 Points

Former President Donald Trump holds a gigantic Republican presidential primary lead in West Virginia, according to a new East Carolina University (ECU) poll.

Trump received 54% support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 9%, in the ECU survey conducted May 22-23 among 957 registered voters.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (4%), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (3%), businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (2%) and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (2%) also earned support.

A total of 20% said they remained undecided in the GOP race.

The West Virginia GOP primary is scheduled for May 14.

Also in The Mountain State, Gov. Jim Justice holds a commanding lead in both the GOP primary and the general election against Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a potential matchup for Manchin's U.S. Senate seat.

"Although it is still early, Jim Justice is the clear favorite to win in West Virginia's 2024 U.S. Senate election," said Dr. Peter Francia, Director of the ECU Center for Survey Research.

"He is a popular Republican governor challenging an unpopular Democratic incumbent in a heavily Republican state. Likewise, our poll results make clear that Donald Trump would easily win the West Virginia Republican presidential primary if the election were held now."

Justice (54%) holds a 22-point lead over Manchin (32%), with 13% saying they're undecided. The governor also has a job approval rating of 57%, compared to a 29% disapproval rating.

Manchin's job approval rating came in at 33%, compared to 59% disapproval. Only 51% of the state's Democrats approve of the job Manchin is doing, with 37% of independents and 22% of Republicans agreeing.

Also, only 26% of West Virginians express approval of President Joe Biden's job performance compared to 68% expressing disapproval.

Justice has a 70% approval rating among Republicans, a 52% approval rating among independents, and a 39% approval rating among Democrats.

A potential general election matchup between Manchin and Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., remains virtually deadlocked. Mooney has 41% support and Manchin 40% with 18% undecided.

Justice (53%) has a commanding 41-point lead over Mooney (12%) in the Republican U.S. Senate primary.

Both Justice and Mooney, who was backed by Trump in the midterms, have announced plans to run for Manchin's seat.

ABC News reported in March that Manchin has not said whether he plans to run for another term. The outlet also noted that "virtually every person interviewed said Manchin is the only one who stands a chance" of winning a Senate seat in West Virginia as a Democrat.

The moderate Manchin has served as senator since 2010.