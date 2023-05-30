×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe manchin | west virginia | debt ceiling

Dem Sen. Manchin Predicts Swift Passage of Debt Deal

By    |   Tuesday, 30 May 2023 01:21 PM EDT

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Tuesday said he "absolutely" thinks Congress will swiftly pass debt ceiling legislation hammered out by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden — despite gripes from both sides of the aisle.

In an interview on a "Talkline" podcast with host Hoppy Kercheval, Manchin defended the compromise that includes funding for the stalled Mountain Valley Pipeline to deliver natural gas from West Virginia into the Southeast.

Manchin has argued the pipeline will lower energy costs for the United States and West Virginia.

"If you're looking for a reason to be against something in Washington, you can always find something saying that wasn't good enough, didn't go far enough," Manchin said.

His remarks start around the 11-minute mark in the broadcast.

"The bottom line is we cannot have the threat of a default for the sake of our economy."

Biden and McCarthy announced Saturday they'd reached an agreement to raise the debt ceiling, along with several compromises on policies aimed at curbing spending.

As part of the bipartisan deal, they agreed to raise the debt limit for two years, beef up work requirements on certain federal assistance programs, impose budget caps and claw back billions in unobligated COVID funds.

In his Tuesday remarks, Manchin defended the inclusion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in the funding mix.

Fellow Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., had opposed it — and a Kaine spokesperson told The Hill the move would bypass "the normal judicial and administrative review process every other energy project has to go through.

"This provision is completely unrelated to the debt ceiling matter. He plans to file an amendment to remove this harmful Mountain Valley Pipeline provision," the spokesperson added.

During his podcast remarks, Manchin pushed back.

"I respectfully disagree with him," he said of Kaine's disapproval, arguing "there's not been a pipeline that has ever been suggested or possibly built in America that has ever gone through the scrutiny that the MVP has."

"The product is needed in America," Manchin insisted.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Tuesday said he "absolutely" thinks Congress will swiftly pass debt ceiling legislation hammered out by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden - despite gripes from both sides of the aisle.
joe manchin, west virginia, debt ceiling
333
2023-21-30
Tuesday, 30 May 2023 01:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved