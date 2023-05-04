Trump Leads DeSantis in Arizona, Tennessee

Former President Donald Trump leads undeclared Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by double digits in the latest polls for the Republican presidential nomination in Arizona and Tennessee, including a 34-percentage-point advantage in the Volunteer State, where he has more than half of the electorate.

In a survey of 1,003 registered voters sampled by Vanderbilt University April 19-23, Trump was the preferred choice by 59% of Tennessee Republicans in a multicandidate field, with 25% choosing DeSantis. Former Vice President Mike Pence received 5%, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 4%, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott 3%, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson 2%.

In Arizona, a sampling of 1,000 registered voters (371 of whom were Republicans) April 4-11 by Noble Predictive Insights, just under half (49%) wanted Trump, 21% picked DeSantis, 7% chose Pence, and 4% each chose Haley and former Rep. Liz Cheney. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio received 3%, and 1% each went for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, New Hampshire Gov. Mike Sununu, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

The Arizona numbers showed that Trump had picked up 7% from Noble's February poll, while DeSantis had slipped 5%. It also showed that DeSantis was the pick of the college-educated and party loyalists.

In a head-to-head matchup in Tennessee, the Vanderbilt survey showed Trump had reversed the results of the fall, when DeSantis led the former president 54-41. In the new one-on-one poll, Trump led 57-38.

Against incumbent President Joe Biden, Trump led in Tennessee 42-26, with 5% more (31%) choosing "someone else" over Biden.

Between DeSantis and Biden, the Florida Republican was the choice 33-24, with 40% preferring someone else.