Trump Puts Robot Dog on Patrol at Mar-a-Lago

President-elect Donald Trump beefed up security measures at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, reportedly deploying a Secret Service robot dog to patrol the extensive grounds.

In video footage obtained by the New York Post, the robotic dog was seen taking a mechanical jaunt through the grass surrounded by palm trees on Friday morning.

Manufactured by Boston Dynamics, warnings on all four of the K-9 unit's legs read "DO NOT PET."

The Secret Service confirmed to the Post that the robot dog belongs to the agency.

"Safeguarding the President-elect is a top priority," a Secret Service spokesperson said. "While we cannot get into the specific capabilities, the robotic dogs are equipped with surveillance technology, and an array of advanced sensors that support our protective operations."

Since his sweeping victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election on Tuesday, Trump has been working at Mar-a-Lago to fill positions within his upcoming administration. He survived two assassination attempts during the campaign season, including one in July that left him with a bloody ear.

Public safety agencies across the country have started warming to the idea of sending robot dogs into dangerous situations as a way to keep emergency personnel safe.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced last year that the NYPD had put together a robotic unit of three remote-controlled "Digidogs."

According to the Post, the robot dogs were first leased by the de Blasio administration from Boston Dynamics, but were shelved after being widely panned as dystopian on social media.

The FDNY reportedly sent its $75,000 robotic dog into a collapsed Lower Manhattan parking garage last year to assess the damage and look for survivors. One person was killed and five more injured in the incident.

Earlier this year, the Ukrainian military also used 30 of Brit Alliance's robot dogs — which go for $9,000 per unit — to perform various tasks on the battlefield as it continues to defend against Russia's war of aggression.

The Telegraph reported at the time that the K-9s were used as walking drones to perform reconnaissance and quickly deliver supplies to soldiers on the frontlines.