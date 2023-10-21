×
Tags: rocket launcher | drone | dog | marines

Marines Test Rocket Launcher Armed Robo Dog

Marines Test Rocket Launcher Armed Robo Dog
US Sailors and Marines stand on the flight deck of the USS Bataan, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, as it passes the Statue of Liberty during Fleet Week in New York Harbor on May 24, 2023. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 21 October 2023 06:34 PM EDT

The U.S. Marine Corps in September tested a robot dog armed with a rocket launcher, The Drive reports.

The prototype, resembling a Chinese-made Unitree Go1, was evaluated by the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command's Tactical Training and Exercise Control group in Twentynine Palms, Calif. The robot's weapon mount can fire an M72 rocket launcher and is equipped with cameras and rails for additional accessories. The Marine Corps refers to it as a "robotic goat."

While information about the robots' capabilities is "limited," the product is readily available for purchase online, including through Amazon."

Similar armed configurations using Unitree robot dogs have been observed in Russia, and the U.S. military has explored similar armed uncrewed ground systems, primarily designed for explosive ordnance disposal. 

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 21 October 2023 06:34 PM
