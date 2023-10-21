Marines Test Rocket Launcher Armed Robo Dog

The U.S. Marine Corps in September tested a robot dog armed with a rocket launcher, The Drive reports.

The prototype, resembling a Chinese-made Unitree Go1, was evaluated by the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command's Tactical Training and Exercise Control group in Twentynine Palms, Calif. The robot's weapon mount can fire an M72 rocket launcher and is equipped with cameras and rails for additional accessories. The Marine Corps refers to it as a "robotic goat."

While information about the robots' capabilities is "limited," the product is readily available for purchase online, including through Amazon."

Similar armed configurations using Unitree robot dogs have been observed in Russia, and the U.S. military has explored similar armed uncrewed ground systems, primarily designed for explosive ordnance disposal.