Trump Says 'Radical Left" RFK Jr. Great for MAGA

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is great for the MAGA movement because he is more liberal than President Joe Biden, and that taking votes away from Biden in November's election "would be a great service to America."

Trump's post on Truth Social came a day after Kennedy named tech attorney and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his running mate.

"RFK Jr. is the most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far," Trump wrote. "He's a big fan of the Green New Scam, and other economy killing disasters. I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America. His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, is even more 'Liberal' than him if that's possible."

Kennedy has a chance to become the most consequential independent presidential candidate since Ross Perot in 1992. Perot won 18.9% of the popular vote and likely cost George H.W. Bush a second term and delivered the White House to Bill Clinton.

Biden supporters have similar concerns about Kennedy delivering the White House to Trump in November, and Trump warned Democrats, who he referred to as Communists, might try similar political persecution tactics against Kennedy like he claims he has faced.

"Kennedy is a Radical Left Democrat, and always will be!!!" Trump wrote. "It's great for MAGA, but the Communists will make it very hard for him to get on the Ballot. Expect him, and her, to be indicted any day now, probably for Environmental Fraud! He is Crooked Joe Biden's Political Opponent, not mine. I love that he is running!"

Newsmax reached out to Kennedy's campaign for comment.