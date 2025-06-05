FAU Offers to Host Trump Presidential Library

Donald Trump's presidential library appears destined to be located in Florida.

Trump, whose life and career were based in New York for a long time, is considering the campus of Florida Atlantic University for his presidential library, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The FAU land has been offered for free with a 100-year lease, WSJ added.

The president's Mar-a-Lago resort is located in Palm Beach, Florida, and Trump also owns golf courses in the state in West Palm Beach, Jupiter, and Doral.

Trump's son Eric Trump and son-in-law Michael Boulos recently established a nonprofit to support the library, as the president and his advisers plan a campaign to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for the building.

Shortly before Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, it was reported Trump and his allies had amassed over $200 million to fund his inauguration, political endeavors, and a future presidential library, The New York Times reported.

Lawsuits involving ABC News and Meta Platforms have generated more than $37 million that will help fund construction of the library complex.

In trying to tamp down some of the opposition to Qatar's gift of a new Air Force One last month, Trump said he wouldn't fly in the gifted Boeing 747 when his term ends. Instead, he said, the $400 million plane would be donated to a future presidential library, similar to how the Boeing 707 used by President Ronald Reagan was decommissioned and put on display as a museum piece.

Aides said there was an unspoken rule not to talk about a presidential library after Trump's first term ended because it would signal the end of his political career, WSJ reported.

Florida Republican state Sen. Jason Brodeur introduced a bill, which became law, giving the state full regulatory control over presidential libraries.

"He redefined the presidency, so there is no question in my mind he will redefine the post-presidency, including what a modern presidential library looks like," said Mark Updegrove, the chief executive of the LBJ Foundation and author of "Make Your Mark: Lessons in Character from Seven Presidents," WSJ reported.