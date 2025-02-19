Kennedy Scion Rants at DOGE Over JFK Library Shutdown

Kennedy scion Jack Schlossberg took to X to target Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency after the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum temporarily closed on Tuesday following the layoffs of five employees due to federal job cuts.

"DOGE and the White House shutdown the JFK Library," the only surviving grandson of former President Kennedy said in a video.

"Hey, it's Jack. I'm OK, but our country is not; it's under attack from its own government," he added. "In my opinion," DOGE "has nothing to do with government efficiency. The workers who were actually fired today bring in revenue for the federal government; it's really about stealing the past and about generating propaganda so that people don't know what's really happening."

Schlossberg ended his rant in a call for moral outrage, stating, "The darkest places in Hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality. Dante's Inferno!"

The library and museum reopened on Wednesday. The Trump administration and DOGE advised agencies across the federal government to let go of some 200,000 workers who were either in their probationary period or had been working at their position for two years or less. A staffer at the JFK Library told The Washington Post that the building had to be shut down because the dismissals left the facility without a receptionist or ticket staff.

The library's director, Alan Price, announced that admission to the museum will remain free in the coming days. He noted that senior employees will be staffing the front desk and handling ticketing during this time, but they would need to undergo cross-training, according to the Boston Globe.