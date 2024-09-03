Piers Morgan Bets Anthony Scaramucci $1K Trump Will Win

Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted 10 days as the White House communications director in the Trump administration, has accepted a $1,000 wager with Piers Morgan on the outcome of the presidential election, Mediate reported Tuesday.

During "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Monday, the British media personality asked Scaramucci if he stood by his previous assertion that former President Donald Trump will "leave the race" if his poll numbers continued to drop.

"Do you stand by it? And if you do, will you accept a $1,000 bet from me right now that Trump isn't going to pull out?" Morgan said.

Scaramucci replied and shifted the terms of his prediction.

"Well, I'll bet you $1,000 on the election, I don't know if I'm going to bet on the pullout," he said. "I mean, he's got to drop more substantially in the polls. You know, he's down with the likely voters. If she [Vice President Kamala Harris] opens up a lead, 12 to 15 points, he's not going to want to lose to her.

"He's the worst presidential candidate for the Republicans since Herbert Hoover. He's lost the House, the Senate, and the presidency. And if [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis or Nikki Haley were running against Kamala Harris, they'd probably be up 10 or 15 [points]. So, we'll have to see. But on likely voters, he's already down six. And I like her momentum."

Since serving in the Trump White House for less than two weeks, Scaramucci has been a relentless critic of the former president and has since taken to supporting Democrats. In July, it was reported that he had given $30,000 to President Joe Biden's reelection efforts just before Biden dropped out.

Scaramucci accepted the wager and said, "A thousand dollars on the election," adding, "I got Kamala. You can take the orange man if you want. I'm done on that part."

Morgan accepted saying, "I'll tell you what, we'll make it for charity. We'll make it for charity. I'll take that bet. I still think Trump's going to win. I'm not an American citizen. I don't have a vote. I don't have a horse in the race. I just think reality is going to kick in."