Scaramucci Predicts Biden Out of Office by August

Anthony Scaramucci did not last two weeks in the Trump administration, but he is predicting an equally brief time remaining in President Joe Biden's candidacy and time in the Oval Office.

"I think Joe Biden will be out of the race by the end of July," Scaramucci told "The Rest Is Politics" podcast this week. "I'm going to make some speculation here on our podcast.

"I think there's a number of ways to go where he says he's going to finish out his term, which I think is unlikely."

Scaramucci's prediction comes after talking with Biden campaign insiders that Vice President Kamala Harris is going to rise to the presidency.

"Some people have told me this will be the most consequential few weeks in American modern history," he continued. "That implies we're going to get a President Harris."

Biden's resignation would give Harris the Oval Office and the keys to the struggling campaign after his widely panned first debate against Donald Trump and all the repeated failures to do damage control post-debate.

"That would help their progressive flank a lot," Scaramucci said of Biden's detractors within the Democratic Party.

Having Harris step forward "solves a lot of their campaign finance issues" and gives his polling numbers a fighting chance against Trump, according to Scaramucci.

"The Trump campaign knows this: They're running a very attack full ads," he said. "I'm channeling George W. Bush, and I will make up words.

"She is way better than people think. She's a former prosecutor. She's an incredibly intelligence person. She hasn't had her moment to shine."

Scaramucci, quickly fired by then-President Trump and a vocal anti-Trump voice now, attended a Biden campaign fundraiser recently.

"The president looked frail," Scaramucci said. "He was more together than he was on Thursday night [for the debate]? Yes. Was he more lucid? Yes.

"But I want you to think about his intellectual insecurity right now. He's at a fundraiser where people generally like him, and they're giving him tens of thousands of dollars to be at that fundraiser; yet, he felt more comfortable speaking behind sort of a protection row and a teleprompter.

"He spoke from the teleprompter for 15 minutes and he left without taking questions. That is a very unusual thing for an American politician to do with his VVIPs [very, very important persons] at a very posh Hamptons ocean-front house.

"It's an indication that things are not well with him cognitively."