WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anthony scaramucci | democrat | president | joe biden | resignation | kamala harris

Scaramucci Predicts Biden Out of Office by August

By    |   Sunday, 07 July 2024 09:40 AM EDT

Anthony Scaramucci did not last two weeks in the Trump administration, but he is predicting an equally brief time remaining in President Joe Biden's candidacy and time in the Oval Office.

"I think Joe Biden will be out of the race by the end of July," Scaramucci told "The Rest Is Politics" podcast this week. "I'm going to make some speculation here on our podcast.

"I think there's a number of ways to go where he says he's going to finish out his term, which I think is unlikely."

Scaramucci's prediction comes after talking with Biden campaign insiders that Vice President Kamala Harris is going to rise to the presidency.

"Some people have told me this will be the most consequential few weeks in American modern history," he continued. "That implies we're going to get a President Harris."

Biden's resignation would give Harris the Oval Office and the keys to the struggling campaign after his widely panned first debate against Donald Trump and all the repeated failures to do damage control post-debate.

"That would help their progressive flank a lot," Scaramucci said of Biden's detractors within the Democratic Party.

Having Harris step forward "solves a lot of their campaign finance issues" and gives his polling numbers a fighting chance against Trump, according to Scaramucci.

"The Trump campaign knows this: They're running a very attack full ads," he said. "I'm channeling George W. Bush, and I will make up words.

"She is way better than people think. She's a former prosecutor. She's an incredibly intelligence person. She hasn't had her moment to shine."

Scaramucci, quickly fired by then-President Trump and a vocal anti-Trump voice now, attended a Biden campaign fundraiser recently.

"The president looked frail," Scaramucci said. "He was more together than he was on Thursday night [for the debate]? Yes. Was he more lucid? Yes.

"But I want you to think about his intellectual insecurity right now. He's at a fundraiser where people generally like him, and they're giving him tens of thousands of dollars to be at that fundraiser; yet, he felt more comfortable speaking behind sort of a protection row and a teleprompter.

"He spoke from the teleprompter for 15 minutes and he left without taking questions. That is a very unusual thing for an American politician to do with his VVIPs [very, very important persons] at a very posh Hamptons ocean-front house.

"It's an indication that things are not well with him cognitively."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Anthony Scaramucci did not last two weeks in the Trump administration, but he is predicting an equally brief time remaining in President Joe Biden's candidacy and time in the Oval Office.
anthony scaramucci, democrat, president, joe biden, resignation, kamala harris
408
2024-40-07
Sunday, 07 July 2024 09:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved