Tags: donald trump | new york | fraud | trial

Trump Calls for Mistrial, Sanctions on Judge, AG

By    |   Friday, 01 December 2023 03:47 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial in New York, the judge's wife, and state Attorney General Letitia James in a social media post Friday, saying any other court would call for "an immediate Mistrial with sanctions."

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump criticized the wife of Judge Arthur Engoron, claiming she made statements about him on social media and saying that the judge is a "Puppet" for James and "a Trump Hater."

Trump wrote: "Judge Engoron's Wife deleted her account yesterday, because what she said, in any other Court in the Nation, would call for an immediate Mistrial with sanctions against the Judge and the Attorney General. We demand to see her account before it was deleted, and all other Family Members likewise. Judge Engoron is a Trump Hater and Puppet for Letitia James, all wrapped up in one!"

Al Baker, spokesperson for the New York Office of Court Administration, told CBS News Friday, "Justice Engoron's wife has not sent social media posts regarding the former president. They are not hers. She does not have an X, formerly Twitter, account."

Trump's statement was made the day after a New York appellate court reinstated a gag order that bars the former president from making public comments about court staff during his trial.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 01 December 2023 03:47 PM
