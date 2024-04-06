×
Tags: donald trump | nelson mandela | criticism | joe biden | campaign | indictments | free speech

Trump Again Likens Himself to Nelson Mandela

Saturday, 06 April 2024 05:29 PM EDT

Republican White House hopeful Donald Trump on Saturday compared himself to South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, sparking quick and virulent criticism from President Joe Biden's campaign team.

The 77-year-old Trump has been indicted in four different criminal cases, all of which could end in jail time for the billionaire real estate mogul.

In one of those cases, he stands accused of paying hush money to a onetime porn star before the 2016 presidential election, which he won over Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.

That trial is set to begin on April 15, and Judge Juan Merchan has imposed a partial gag order on Trump, who has frequently attacked the judge on social media.

On Saturday, Trump let loose on his Truth Social platform, accusing Merchan of infringing upon his First Amendment rights to free speech and expression, and breaking the law.

"If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the 'clink' for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela – It will be my GREAT HONOR," Trump wrote.

Mandela spent 27 years in prison before being released and eventually serving as South Africa's president. He died in 2013.

Trump previously compared himself to Mandela at a 2023 rally, and has also likened himself to Jesus Christ.

Biden's campaign team quickly went on the offensive after Saturday's post from Trump, the Democrat incumbent's likely challenger in the November election.

"Imagine being so self-centered that you compare yourself to Jesus Christ and Nelson Mandela all within the span of little more than a week: that's Donald Trump for you," Team Biden said in a statement.

© AFP 2024


Newsfront
