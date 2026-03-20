Trump: NATO a 'Paper Tiger' on Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump on Friday blasted NATO and key European allies, calling the alliance "a paper tiger" and accusing its members of cowardice for refusing to back efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz while the United States and Israel continue military strikes against Iran.

"Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "They didn't want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran.

"Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don't want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices."

Although Trump has argued the conflict is effectively over and that Iran's military has been severely weakened, he has stopped short of formally declaring victory.

"So easy for them to do, with so little risk,"Trump wrote. "COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!"

Trump's criticism came after Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands signaled Thursday that they were prepared to assist in keeping the vital shipping lane open.

"We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait," the countries' leaders wrote in a letter. "We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning."

The letter did not specify what role those countries would play in any Hormuz security effort. The strait carries about 20% of the world's daily oil supply, and the joint statement also voiced "deep concern" over the effect of Iranian strikes on global energy markets.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands are NATO members.

Trump has repeatedly pressed NATO and European allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz and has urged several countries to take part in the military campaign, though they have so far resisted direct involvement.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Thursday he believes the alliance and its members will ultimately reach a solution to restore passage through the strategic waterway.

"I'm confident that allies, as always, will do everything in support of our shared interest as we always do," he said.

An effective Iranian blockade has paralyzed commercial shipping through the crucial maritime waterway, which in peacetime sees a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas pass through it.

Global oil prices have spiked as a result of the war, which began Feb. 28 with joint strikes on Iran from the U.S. and Israel, leading Tehran to retaliate with strikes across the Gulf region.