Europe Backs US With Strait of Hormuz, UK's Starmer Leads Effort

A coalition of major European powers and Japan issued a joint statement condemning Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The move signals a shift toward coordinated Western backing of efforts to keep one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes open.

The statement, released Thursday by the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and endorsed by leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan, underscores mounting alarm over what it describes as Iran's "de facto closure" of the waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes, has become the focal point of tensions after a series of attacks on commercial vessels and energy infrastructure.

The leaders condemned "in the strongest terms" Iran's targeting of unarmed ships, as well as drone, missile and mine attacks that have disrupted maritime traffic.

The coordinated response marks a notable hardening of Europe's stance.

While European governments have sought to balance diplomacy with Tehran against security concerns, the statement indicates that key allies are aligning more closely with Washington's position on safeguarding global shipping routes.

Officials close to the discussions said Starmer played a role in rallying European partners behind a unified message, pressing for stronger language and commitments.

The United Kingdom has been engaged in contingency planning with allies, including potential naval measures to ensure safe passage through the strait.

"We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage," the statement reads, signaling that European nations may take a more active operational role if the war continues.

The leaders also issued a direct call for Iran to halt its actions immediately, including threats to shipping, the laying of naval mines and attacks on oil and gas facilities.

They urged Tehran to comply with its obligations under U.N. Security Council Resolution 2817, which addresses maritime security and regional stability.

The statement reaffirms the principle of freedom of navigation, a cornerstone of international law codified in the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The leaders warned that interference with shipping and disruption of energy supplies pose a direct threat to global peace and security.

The economic stakes are already becoming apparent.

Energy markets have shown signs of volatility amid fears of prolonged disruption, prompting the International Energy Agency to authorize a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves.

The move is intended to stabilize prices and reassure markets rattled by uncertainty in the Gulf.

The coalition pledged to work with oil-producing nations to boost output and offset potential supply shortages.

This reflects concern that continued instability in the Strait of Hormuz could have consequences, particularly for economies dependent on imported energy.

Analysts say the joint declaration represents a shift in Europe’s approach, aligning more closely with the United States after months of more cautious positioning.

The inclusion of Japan further underscores the global nature of the concern, as Asian economies are heavily reliant on energy shipments passing through the strait.