Trump Suggests Breakthrough Possible in Guthrie Case

President Donald Trump said Friday night that the federal investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has been going "very well," and that there could be a breakthrough in the case "soon."

"I think we're doing very well in that regard; you're probably surprised to hear that," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "I think we're doing very well.

"Very well meaning we have some clues that I think are very strong, and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon."

A reporter asked Trump about a search taking place in Mexico related to Nancy Guthrie, 84, who authorities believe was abducted early Sunday from her home near Tucson, Arizona.

She is the mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie.

"I'm not talking about a search, I'm talking about a solution," Trump said.

"We have some things that I think maybe will come out reasonably soon from DOJ or FBI or whoever that could be."

When asked if authorities had identified a suspect, Trump said it "could be definitive."

He added that "a lot has taken place in the last couple of hours" and that "a lot of things have happened with regard to that horrible situation in the last couple of hours."

Trump's remarks came shortly after authorities revealed they were examining a second message possibly connected to Guthrie's case.

The message was sent to Arizona-based CNN affiliate KOLD-TV at 11:45 a.m. local time Friday, the New York Post reported.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said earlier Friday that federal agents are assisting local authorities in the search for her.

"We're doing everything to assist the locals. We're working with the locals," Bondi said.

"I know [Savannah Guthrie] has asked for all of our prayers, so please pray for her. Pray for her beautiful mom.

"Pray for her family that she's returned home. That's all we can say about that at this time."

Bondi added, "I've known Savannah for over 30 years, and it's breaking my heart."

Bondi's comments came as the FBI offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to her recovery or the arrest of those responsible.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said investigators found blood at Nancy Guthrie's house that matched her DNA. He said she is considered a vulnerable adult who needs daily medication.

Authorities have also said her pacemaker monitoring device disconnected after she disappeared, and that surveillance equipment at her home was disabled.