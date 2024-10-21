Fla. Poll: Trump Up 10 in Former Swing State

A new poll out of the University of North Florida's Public Opinion Research Lab shows that former President Donald Trump is ten points ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in the Sunshine State.

The survey of 977 likely Florida voters said Trump was leading Harris, with 53% of respondents indicating they would vote for the former president if the election were held today as opposed to the vice president, who garnered 43% support. Meanwhile, 2% of respondents said they would vote for another candidate, and 2% remain undecided.

"Hurricane Milton making landfall smack dab in the middle of our field period for this poll proved a big challenge, so we made some methodological choices to increase our coverage and ensure a representative sample," UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder said.

"Prior research tells us that the folks who blurt out their candidate vote choice and then hang up are very likely to vote, and most of those 'blurters' are Trump supporters. This might help explain why his lead widened to 10 points, up from 7 in our last poll back in July."

The survey was conducted from Oct. 7 through Oct. 18, with a margin of error of ± 3.49 percentage points.