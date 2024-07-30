WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | election | poll | donald trump | kamala harris

Florida Poll: Trump Leads Harris by 7 Points in Home State

By    |   Tuesday, 30 July 2024 11:41 AM EDT

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by 7 points in Trump's home state of Florida, according to the University of North Florida's Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) poll released Tuesday.

Trump drew 49% support from likely Florida voters compared to 42% for Harris, 4% choosing another candidate, and 6% undecided or opting not to answer.

"It's not a huge surprise to see Trump ahead in his home state of Florida, which he won by 3 points in 2020," PORL faculty director and professor of political science Dr. Michael Binder said. "With Harris just entering the race, enthusiasm amongst her supporters has livened up what was once thought to be an easy win for Trump in Florida."

The survey also asked respondents about the upcoming Senate race between Republican incumbent Rick Scott and Democrat challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Scott currently leads Mucarsel-Powell 47%-43%, which Binder noted was a less commanding lead than Trump and just outside the poll's margin of error.

The poll was taken between July 24-27 among 774 likely voters in the state of Florida and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by 7 points in Trump's home state of Florida, according to the University of North Florida's Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) poll released Tuesday.
florida, election, poll, donald trump, kamala harris
192
2024-41-30
Tuesday, 30 July 2024 11:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved