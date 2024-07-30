Florida Poll: Trump Leads Harris by 7 Points in Home State

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by 7 points in Trump's home state of Florida, according to the University of North Florida's Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) poll released Tuesday.

Trump drew 49% support from likely Florida voters compared to 42% for Harris, 4% choosing another candidate, and 6% undecided or opting not to answer.

"It's not a huge surprise to see Trump ahead in his home state of Florida, which he won by 3 points in 2020," PORL faculty director and professor of political science Dr. Michael Binder said. "With Harris just entering the race, enthusiasm amongst her supporters has livened up what was once thought to be an easy win for Trump in Florida."

The survey also asked respondents about the upcoming Senate race between Republican incumbent Rick Scott and Democrat challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Scott currently leads Mucarsel-Powell 47%-43%, which Binder noted was a less commanding lead than Trump and just outside the poll's margin of error.

The poll was taken between July 24-27 among 774 likely voters in the state of Florida and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.