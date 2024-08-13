WATCH TV LIVE

Florida Poll: Trump Leads Harris by 5 Points

By    |   Tuesday, 13 August 2024 02:28 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris in the crucial battleground state of Florida according to the latest poll from USA Today, Suffolk University, and WSVN-TV.

The poll asked likely voters in Florida whom they would vote for if the election were held today out of the various presidential candidates, including Trump, Harris, the Green Party's Jill Stein, the Libertarian Party's Chase Oliver, and the independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West.

Although Trump came out ahead of Harris, slightly more voters said they voted for the Republican in 2020, 48%, than would in 2024, 46.8%. Additionally, 45% of those surveyed said they voted for Biden in 2020, but only 41.8% said they would vote for Harris if the election were held today.

  • 41.8% said Harris
  • 46.8% said Trump
  • 4.8% said Kennedy
  • 1% said Oliver
  • 0.4% said Stein
  • 0.4% said West
  • 3% are undecided
  • 1.8% refused to answer

David Paleologos, the director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, told USA Today that he was "surprised" that Harris has come within "striking distance" of Trump.

"What was an easy drive through the Sunshine State is drive with caution," he said, noting that the vice president is "still the underdog, but she's a little bit closer than people might expect."

The USA Today/Suffolk poll surveyed 500 likely voters from across the Sunshine State from Aug. 7-11 with a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.

