Rep. Biggs: 'Devastated' by Daughter's Death

By    |   Friday, 18 April 2025 04:31 PM EDT

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Friday said his daughter, Cosette, "lost her battle with cancer."

"We are devastated by her passing but take comfort knowing she is at peace with the Lord," Biggs said in a statement on X. "We are grateful our family could gather together to spend her final days by her side.

"Thank you to everyone for your thoughts, prayers, and support. We are humbled by this great community and the outpouring of love for Cosette and our family," he added.

Biggs, 66, is a father of six.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 18 April 2025 04:31 PM
