Rep. Biggs: 'Devastated' by Daughter's Death

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Friday said his daughter, Cosette, "lost her battle with cancer."

"We are devastated by her passing but take comfort knowing she is at peace with the Lord," Biggs said in a statement on X. "We are grateful our family could gather together to spend her final days by her side.

"Thank you to everyone for your thoughts, prayers, and support. We are humbled by this great community and the outpouring of love for Cosette and our family," he added.

Biggs, 66, is a father of six.