Trump, GOP Looking to Rebrand Market's Steep Slide as 'Kamala Crash'

Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans are rebranding Monday's striking market downturn as the "Kamala Crash" as they seize on an opportunity to further their campaign messaging while citing "Bidenomics" as a culprit for the financial calamity.

Within hours of the market opening, Trump took to his Truth Social platform, ostensibly blaming Vice President Kamala Harris, his newly minted rival in the November presidential contest, for the market downturn.

"Of course there is a massive market downturn," Trump wrote. "Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole. Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can't play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!"

Hours later, post-noon, Trump released a video juxtaposing Harris mentioning "Bidenomics" while market analysts broke down the bad Monday morning news.

While there is no clear indication that Harris is behind U.S. stocks plunging, it has given the GOP the opportunity to attack Harris as she ties herself to Biden's economic policies.

"It's a harbinger of what to expect in a Kamala presidency," the Republican National Committee's rapid response team said, according to The Hill.

Other Republicans also followed Trump's lead.

"The #KamalaCrash is the result of weak leadership and poor decisions being made in the White House," Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., posted to X on Monday.

The House GOP campaign arm wrote: "First, the Harris-Biden admin & House Democrats made life unaffordable. Now, the economy is headed for a recession. #KamalaCrash."

In the week preceding the market news, Harris made a campaign stop in Atlanta, where she touted her effort to build up the middle class.

"We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity to build a business, to own a home, to build intergenerational wealth; a future with affordable health care, affordable child care, paid leave," Harris said.