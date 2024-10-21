Trump: 'Fake News Trying to Protect' VP Harris

Former President Donald Trump on Monday railed against the mainstream media — particularly CBS and "60 Minutes" — after the network edited an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this month.

The former president called CBS' move the "biggest scandal in the history of broadcasting."

"Isn't it crazy what they do and the level of meanness, the way they write about people and the way they protect. How about ‘60 minutes,'" he said at a rally in North Carolina.

"The way they protected Kamala? She gave an answer. She gave an answer. Think of it. ‘60 Minutes,’ CBS, and they ought to lose their license. And they ought to take it off the air. It's the biggest— How about this? She gives an answer that was cognitively a mess. Right? She gives an answer that was grossly incompetent. They removed the entire answer and put another answer in there."

"With me, they do the opposite, and that's bad too," he said.

"But that's not like this. They took her entire answer out, threw it out, and they said, This looks terrible. And they put a new answer in. I mean, that's the biggest scandal in my opinion, because that's election interference. That's the biggest scandal in the history of broadcasting. Right?" he added.

"The biggest scandal in the history of broadcasting in my opinion. So we'll see what happens with — they're being, they're being sued. They're being sued by a lot of people. No, they should lose their license for that.

"They took her answer, threw it out, and gave her a new answer. And they're trying to defend it. Oh, boy. Can you imagine if that happened with me? It would be over. The electric chair. And by the way, does anybody have any doubt that they worked with her campaign to get rid of that stupid answer?

"She's a mess. She's a cognitive mess, and nobody wants to talk about it. And we can't have four more years. We had four years of it. We can't take another four years of it, can we?"

