Trump Fact Checks Harris on Latest IVF Ad

Former President Donald Trump fact-checked the latest campaign ad for Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday which claimed Trump's proposal regarding in vitro fertilization will lead to the procedure being banned in several states.

"Comrade Kamala Harris just put up an Ad saying that I.V.F. was banned in certain areas because of me. That is another LIE, just like her working at McDonald's was a LIE! I have been totally supportive of I.V.F., right from the beginning, and so has the Republican Party!," Trump posted on Truth Social.

On Monday, the Harris campaign released the one-minute ad which showed a military family that had relied on IVF to have a family and cautioning another Trump term would result in the process being banned.

Military wife "Yesenia" narrates the spot explaining that she and her husband "go where he is assigned." As someone already going through IVF treatments, she wonders what would happen if the couple were to "end up in a state where IVF is no longer legal."

"What would we do then?" Yesenia asks at the end.

Following the fallout of the February decision by the Alabama Supreme Court that opened up criminal liability against IVF providers, Republicans have scrambled to define themselves on the issue. In August, Trump declared he would seek free IVF care in an effort to win back suburban women, yet risked alienating not only religious conservatives but deficit hawks as well.

"We want more babies, to put it very nicely. And for the same reason, we will also allow new parents to deduct major newborn expenses from their taxes," Trump said in a statement to clarify his policy.