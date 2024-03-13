×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | joe biden | Georgia | election

CBS News/YouGov Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Georgia

By    |   Wednesday, 13 March 2024 09:22 PM EDT

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll taken on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump leads the incumbent Joe Biden 51% to 48% in the key battleground state of Georgia.

On Tuesday, both Biden and Trump clinched their respective party nominations by crossing the threshold for necessary delegates. With the primaries now in the rearview mirror, voters will be offered a binary choice as to who will best lead America for the next four years.

When asked which candidate will make them financially better off, Trump’s policies beat Biden’s by 26 points with 22% favoring Biden and 48% preferring Trump. When asked which candidate would make democracy in the U.S. stronger, 48% chose Trump while 36% chose Biden.

While most of the specific policy questions skewed predictably across party lines, one poll of likely significance would be the pivot of Black voters in Georgia. Using a 2020 exit poll as a reference, Trump gained 6 points of Black voters with 17% saying they choose Trump over Biden, up from 11% in 2020.  Meanwhile, Biden had slipped among Black voters.  While still claiming a commanding 82% of the Black vote, that is down from 88% in 2020.

The poll was taken from 1,133 registered voters with a 3.95 point margin of error.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
According to a CBS News/YouGov poll taken on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump leads the incumbent Joe Biden 51% to 48% in the key battleground state of Georgia.
donald trump, joe biden, Georgia, election
209
2024-22-13
Wednesday, 13 March 2024 09:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved