CBS News/YouGov Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Georgia

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll taken on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump leads the incumbent Joe Biden 51% to 48% in the key battleground state of Georgia.

On Tuesday, both Biden and Trump clinched their respective party nominations by crossing the threshold for necessary delegates. With the primaries now in the rearview mirror, voters will be offered a binary choice as to who will best lead America for the next four years.

When asked which candidate will make them financially better off, Trump’s policies beat Biden’s by 26 points with 22% favoring Biden and 48% preferring Trump. When asked which candidate would make democracy in the U.S. stronger, 48% chose Trump while 36% chose Biden.

While most of the specific policy questions skewed predictably across party lines, one poll of likely significance would be the pivot of Black voters in Georgia. Using a 2020 exit poll as a reference, Trump gained 6 points of Black voters with 17% saying they choose Trump over Biden, up from 11% in 2020. Meanwhile, Biden had slipped among Black voters. While still claiming a commanding 82% of the Black vote, that is down from 88% in 2020.

The poll was taken from 1,133 registered voters with a 3.95 point margin of error.