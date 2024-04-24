WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | joe biden | election | poll

NBC Poll: In 21-Point Reversal, Trump More 'Competent' Than Biden

By    |   Wednesday, 24 April 2024 07:06 PM EDT

Registered voters find former President Donald Trump more "competent" and "effective" than President Joe Biden, an increase of almost 21 points from 2020, according to a recent NBC News poll.

The findings are complete inverse of when NBC asked voters the same question four years ago according to NBC News anchor Kristen Welker. Speaking to Steve Kornacki, an analyst with NBC News, she said, "We actually polled this question in 2020. And it was basically the exact opposite. It was Biden with about a 10-point advantage over Trump."

The poll shows 47% of voters viewing Trump as more "competent" and "effective" compared to only 36% for Biden. "That was President Biden’s, the crux of his campaign pitch back in 2020," Welker noted.

Kornacki illustrated the unique match up of a former President competing against a current President in that voters have a clear perception of leadership ability. The poll also noted voters prefer Trump by 4 points over Biden when it comes handling crisis.  

"Now we can measure who has the strong record as president and again, Trump outpacing Biden on that front," Kornacki said. "And again, you got to mention this one too, mental and physical health. We asked this four years ago, it was a wash. It’s now a clear liability for Joe Biden. So these are all troubling numbers for Biden."

The poll showed 45% of voters viewing Trump as having the necessary mental and physical health to perform the tasks of president, compared to only 26% for Biden.

NBC News sampled 1,000 registered voters from April 12-16 with a 3.1% margin of error.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Registered voters find former President Donald Trump more "competent" and "effective" than President Joe Biden, an increase of almost 21 points from 2020, according to a recent NBC News poll.
donald trump, joe biden, election, poll
267
2024-06-24
Wednesday, 24 April 2024 07:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved