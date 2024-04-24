NBC Poll: In 21-Point Reversal, Trump More 'Competent' Than Biden

Registered voters find former President Donald Trump more "competent" and "effective" than President Joe Biden, an increase of almost 21 points from 2020, according to a recent NBC News poll.

The findings are complete inverse of when NBC asked voters the same question four years ago according to NBC News anchor Kristen Welker. Speaking to Steve Kornacki, an analyst with NBC News, she said, "We actually polled this question in 2020. And it was basically the exact opposite. It was Biden with about a 10-point advantage over Trump."

The poll shows 47% of voters viewing Trump as more "competent" and "effective" compared to only 36% for Biden. "That was President Biden’s, the crux of his campaign pitch back in 2020," Welker noted.

Kornacki illustrated the unique match up of a former President competing against a current President in that voters have a clear perception of leadership ability. The poll also noted voters prefer Trump by 4 points over Biden when it comes handling crisis.

"Now we can measure who has the strong record as president and again, Trump outpacing Biden on that front," Kornacki said. "And again, you got to mention this one too, mental and physical health. We asked this four years ago, it was a wash. It’s now a clear liability for Joe Biden. So these are all troubling numbers for Biden."

The poll showed 45% of voters viewing Trump as having the necessary mental and physical health to perform the tasks of president, compared to only 26% for Biden.

NBC News sampled 1,000 registered voters from April 12-16 with a 3.1% margin of error.