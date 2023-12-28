Trump: Biden Didn't Cooperate in Classified Docs Case

Former President Donald Trump has alleged that Joe Biden "didn't cooperate" in the president's classified documents case.

Trump faces a criminal trial in Florida after being charged with mishandling classified documents.

Biden, though, apparently has been cleared of mishandling such documents while serving as vice president and during his time out of office, CNN reported last month.

During "The Year," shown on ABC Wednesday night, former communications director George Stephanopoulos reviewed the crimes of which Trump has been accused.

"Crooked Joe Biden didn't cooperate on the Documents Case, just the opposite. It is the pitch that Liddle' George StepaDOPEalis just made on ABC FAKE NEWS," Trump posted late Wednesday night on Truth Social. "'Crooked' sent Classified Documents all over the place, including to Chinatown, in D.C. What's that all about? Remember, China paid him $Millions, and Joe didn't come under the Presidential Records Act, but I did, as President.

"The Fake News and their partners in crime, the Radical Left Democrats, are looking for a way to explain how they can let Biden off the hook, when he's guilty as hell, but hold 'TRUMP' accountable, when he's totally innocent. This is their new formula, BUT IT WON'T WORK. The people of our Country are too smart for this!!!"

Politico reported last month that Trump's classified documents trial likely will be postponed from its current start date in May.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon declined to postpone the trial start date of May 20, but pushed back several pre-trial deadlines in the case. Experts on criminal prosecutions related to classified information say a postponement is almost inevitable due to the pace of the pre-trial process.

Biden, speaking Saturday, expressed skepticism about presidential immunity in criminal prosecutions, the Washington Examiner reported.