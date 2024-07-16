Morning Consult: Trump Retains Lead After Shooting

Former President Donald Trump continues to lead President Joe Biden in the 2024 race for the White House, Morning Consult found.

Trump maintains a 44% to 42% edge in the Morning Consult survey conducted Friday to Sunday among 11,328 registered voters. The result was unchanged from the previous week.

A separate Morning Consult poll conducted Monday among 2,045 registered voters found that Trump holds a 46% to 45% lead over Biden with a margin of error of 2 percentage points, Newsweek reported.

The latest results indicate Trump did not receive a boost after a failed assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The polls also were conducted before Trump announced that Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, will be his running mate in the November election.

The survey results continue to indicate a negative trend for the 81-year-old Biden.

Since his disastrous June 27 debate performance, the president's net buzz — the share of voters who heard something positive about him minus the share who heard something negative — is far worse than Trump's.

Also, Biden's place atop the Democratic Party's national ticket could be hurting other candidates. For the first time all cycle, congressional Democrats have a worse net buzz rating than their Republican counterparts, Morning Consult found.

Trump's net favorability rating has improved by 5 points in the past month, erasing Biden's 9-week advantage on the metric.

The RealClear polling average on Tuesday morning showed Trump with lead over Biden of 47.1% to 44.4%.

Democrats have been in turmoil over Biden's status as the party's presidential nominee since his abysmal debate effort.

Biden has insisted he will stay in the race, and the Democrats' infighting has been overshadowed in the news the past several days by the assassination attempt on Trump.